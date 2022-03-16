New federal budget will include funding for Bath Iron Works to build a destroyer

The town of Penobscot could be getting a new cemetery, if plans for a nearly 200 acre purchase go as planned. Voters at last week’s Penobscot town meeting authorized the town to move forward with the purchase of wooded, undeveloped land from Maine Coast Heritage Trust. Most of the 192 acres of land on Western County Road, which also has several areas of wetland, would be under permanent conservation restrictions to prevent development, but 48 acres could be developed by the town, said Harold Hatch, the Board of Selectmen chairman.

