Timing out more showers and storms before a lucky St. Patrick’s Day forecast

Hourly forecast for the Wednesday of March 16, 2022 (Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh)

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — The First Alert Weather team is tracking the threat for a few more showers and thunderstorms.

You’ll need to prepare for a wet commute Wednesday morning, or wet roads at the very least as showers hit the area from overnight.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says there are showers redeveloping this morning west of Jacksonville.

Rain is expected to slow down before picking back up again midday into the afternoon. Bedenbaugh says a strong storm is possible with some gusty winds becoming the primary threat.

Following the rain is a cold front that sticks around until the early evening, where temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.

We’ll experience a dry forecast for St. Patrick’s Day with temperatures reaching the 70s to near 80s by Friday. The next round of showers and storms hit late Friday and into the weekend.

