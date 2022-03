Whether you prefer it smothered over pizza, sliced on a charcuterie board, or melted in a big bowl of macaroni, there's no denying that Americans love their cheese. According to new data from LawnStarter, where you live may influence how deep your love for the dairy product runs. To determine the best cities for cheese lovers, the company ranked 181 of the biggest U.S. cities from best to worst based on their overall scores. Each city racked up points based on several metrics, including access, quality, affordability, and community. The top spot went to Chicago, Illinois, which earned a total score of 50.91 out of a possible 100.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO