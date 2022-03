A startup that launched last year to provide companies with corporate learning and employee engagement tools has raised $3.2 million from investors in a seed funding round. The funding round for the St. Louis-based startup, Whistle, was led by Dundee Venture Capital. Dundee is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and has an office in St. Louis. Chicago-based venture firm M25 also participated in Whistle’s financing round.

