Get a webcam like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in the Amazon sale for only £10

Nearly four years have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, but two members of the royal family keep a reminder of this special day in their home at all times. According to People, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have a framed photo of the occasion in their living room; the image shows the Prince of Wales escorting Meghan towards Prince Harry at the altar during their royal nuptials, which unfolded on May 19, 2018. The photo, framed in white, can be seen in a snapshot taken at a recent event at the future king and queen consort's home. In it, Camilla welcomed professional rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston, and Charlotte Irving to Clarence House in London to chat with them about their work to raise funds for cancer charities.

