ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get a webcam like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in the Amazon sale for only £10

By Katherine Robinson
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Prince Harry released his fun promo video for the Invictus Games, it wasn’t his orange tee and sweatpants that caught our eye, it was the cool piece of tech he was using to talk to the Netherlands team during the video. Meghan Markle’s husband could be seen...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reminded He’s Not ‘Normal’ By Prince Andrew? Royals Relationship Revisited

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly had an awkward conversation years ago. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly have a complicated relationship. Even though they share some similarities, there are reports that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t want to be compared to the Duke of York. Years ago, Prince Harry told The Times that one of his fears is to become boring because royal fans are supporting the younger royals than the ones from his generation.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Camera
Elle

Here's a Rare Look at Meghan Markle's Off-Duty Double Date Style

Meghan Markle was photographed out for the first time in months, giving a very rare glimpse of her casual, off-duty style while out at dinner in Santa Barbara with her husband Prince Harry, cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank. The couples had a double date at a beachfront restaurant Saturday, sitting outdoors and oceanfront. Meghan was in a pantsuit with a blazer draped over her shoulder; she carried a red handbag. You can see more photos of their dinner here, with the group laughing at their table.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Has Not Patched Things Up With Prince William? Brothers’ Relationship Reportedly Still Strained

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship remains strained, a royal expert revealed. Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been strained for years. The brothers’ close bond started to deteriorate shortly after Prince Harry dated Meghan Markle. Royal experts revealed that Prince William warned his brother against marrying Markle very early on because they had only been dating for over a year. However, Prince Harry was offended by his brother’s reminder, and their relationship has never been the same.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Heartbreak: Kate Middleton's Husband At His 'Lowest Point' After Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Exit? Dukes' Rift Would Reportedly End If This Happens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview allegedly impacted Prince William. Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been training Prince William for the throne. Most, if not all, are aware that the husband of Kate Middleton, who also carries the Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, and ADC titles, has been second in the line of succession to the British throne since birth.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Amazon
In Style

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Return to the U.K. and Be Part-Time Royals

When Prince Charles ascends the throne and trades in his prince title to king, it could usher in more than just a few changes to the royal family, including where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle factor in to the arrangement. During an appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast, royal author Tom Quinn, who wrote Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, said that Harry and Meghan are "hoping to return to the U.K. as part-time royals" since Charles is seen as more of a "modernizer" than Queen Elizabeth.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Prince Charles and Camilla Have a Wedding Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Their Living Room

Nearly four years have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, but two members of the royal family keep a reminder of this special day in their home at all times. According to People, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have a framed photo of the occasion in their living room; the image shows the Prince of Wales escorting Meghan towards Prince Harry at the altar during their royal nuptials, which unfolded on May 19, 2018. The photo, framed in white, can be seen in a snapshot taken at a recent event at the future king and queen consort's home. In it, Camilla welcomed professional rowers Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston, and Charlotte Irving to Clarence House in London to chat with them about their work to raise funds for cancer charities.
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

Seven bombshell claims STILL unanswered exactly one year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s damning Oprah interview

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Oprah interview left viewers gobsmacked 12 months ago as the world tuned into watch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed no subject was "off limits" during the explosive chat in March last year, which saw the couple speak candidly to Oprah Winfrey about their ups and downs as royals.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy