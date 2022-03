Auburn's offseason was far from normal. Second-year coach Bryan Harsin's job status stood in limbo for two weeks, a medium-sized village of players transferred out of the program, multiple assistant coaches bailed and instability has emerged as the signature theme of Harsin's second year on the Plains. It's no secret that the chefs in the kitchen on the booster side of the program could win every show on the Food Network, and they undoubtedly will be judging every move Harsin makes not only throughout the offseason, but the entire fall as well.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO