Todd William Morgan, 50, of Flora gained his angel wings at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his home in Flora. Todd was born on April 2, 1971, in Springfield, Illinois the son of Don and Diane (Pipken) Morgan. He had worked for GSI for many years as a grain bin builder, he later worked for the IGA in Flora in the meat department. Todd loved to be outside, and landscaping, he especially loved to decorate his home for Christmas every year. He was a loving man, and dad, he was the type of person that would do anything for anyone. Todd was of the Lutheran Faith.

FLORA, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO