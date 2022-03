Mercedes F1 Team appear to be a long way behind their rivals in terms of speed alongside engineering capability with Mercedes’ Hamilton and Russel remained utterly pessimistic about a quick fix to the glitches. In point of fact, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who had missed out a record eighth F1 championship title on last December’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, was quoted saying just a couple of days earlier that he might not be racing to win over the initial phase of the season given the new norms that seemed to have become a persistent drag for Mercedes’ engineers, who had won a straight eighth constructor’s championship title last season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO