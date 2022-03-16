ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WeatherTalk: Water takes many forms in the atmosphere

By John Wheeler
Duluth News Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — Humidity is water vapor which is a clear gas. If you can see water hanging in the air, it must be made of water droplets or ice crystals, and so is not water vapor....

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Droplets#Water Vapor#Freezing Rain#Ice Crystals#Freezing Point#Weathertalk
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather for Monday before storms Tuesday

Today will be a mix of sun and clouds today temperatures climb again to 70 degrees this afternoon. “By Monday night showers and t-storms start to move into the area. Most of the rain is expected to move in around Tuesday morning around sunrise.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

03/11/2022: Snow & Wind on the way….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge. Here’s the update you’re waiting for…. not many changes…. some finite detail on the snow map – could be some higher totals because of the upslope / terrain enhancement via a West-Northwest wind…. VERY POOR travel expected mid-day thru the afternoon….
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

From snow to fire danger, changes are coming!

After a quick late season snowfall, melting will happen quickly over the weekend. Here’s Friday’s observed snowfall totals. Look for clear and cold conditions Friday night with lows around 20. Some re-freezing of melted roads and sidewalks will be possible. The weekend will be sharply warmer with a...
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

'Bomb Cyclone' to dump snow across much of the US over the weekend

A powerful, late-winter storm combining rivers of moisture and frigid temperatures is expected to dump snow from the Deep South all the way north to the Canadian border over the weekend, forecasters said on Friday. With snowfall totals ranging from about four inches in northern parts of Alabama and Mississippi...
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
Cosmos

How fire ants form a raft that can float on water

US researchers have used modelling to reveal the processes behind floating ‘rafts’ that help fire ants survive floods. From quieter turbines based on owls’ wings to a self-cleaning bioplastic modelled on the surface of a lotus leaf, drawing inspiration from nature is a fruitful avenue for engineering research. By harnessing the systems and designs already refined by evolution, scientists can get a head start on designing new materials and structures for myriad applications.
WILDLIFE
Duluth News Tribune

WeatherTalk: The spring snow melt will begin this week

FARGO — Temperatures this week will be warm enough to start melting the snow pack across eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota. The process of turning ice into water requires energy which comes out of the heat in the air, as a result, our temperatures will not be nearly as warm as across South Dakota and southern Minnesota where there is little to no snow on the ground.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.

Comments / 0

Community Policy