San Antonio’s City Council voted 7-3 on Thursday to approve a plan that will ultimately shift ownership of the 1,000-room Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk hotel. That vote clears the path for the issuance of up to $450 million in bonds to fund Arizona nonprofit CFC-SA LLC’s purchase of the hotel. The organization will hold the building in trust as part of a deal that will ultimately shift its ownership to the city.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO