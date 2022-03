BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s nursing college is recruiting nationwide for five new endowed professors thanks to recent support from Mark and Robyn Jones. “Endowed professorships create the opportunity to recruit top caliber faculty to Montana State University. An endowed professorship brings prestige to both the university and to the individual who holds the position, in addition to added financial support for the endowed professor’s scholarship and salary,” said Sarah Shannon, dean of the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing. “We are deeply grateful to the Joneses for their foresight and generosity in establishing these five professorships, particularly at this time. Nationally, the nursing profession is experiencing a shortage of nursing faculty due to the retirement of the baby boomer generation. This tremendous investment will help us to attract and hire five, talented new nursing faculty who will bring cutting-edge knowledge to Montana and fresh new perspectives on nursing education.”

