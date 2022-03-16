ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Superintendent Candidate Tony Watlington Will Meet With Community Members Wednesday Night

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The final candidate for the job of Philadelphia Schools Superintendent will meet with community members Wednesday night. Tony Watlington is the superintendent of Rowan Salisbury schools in North Carolina.

On Tuesday night, Krish Mohip met parents, students, and staff during a town hall at district headquarters.

John Davis, chief of Baltimore Schools, made his rounds Monday.

The school board hopes to make a decision by next week.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
