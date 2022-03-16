‘Earn it for yourself’: Dylan Gooden’s football rise is a welcome curveball in the family’s sports legacy

Dwight Gooden remembers the pressure. The questions. The scrutiny.

His shadow engulfed his oldest son, Dwight Jr., a pitcher early in his high school career who was always asked about his famous father.

“Just constant comparisons,” the former Mets and Yankees legend recalled in an interview with The Post.

He didn’t want that for his youngest son, Dylan. He wanted Dylan to be free of hearing about his star dad at every turn. To be given a chance to forge his own path without frequent reminders of what his father accomplished as a professional athlete. So when Dylan told him he was done with baseball several years back, Dwight wasn’t upset. If anything, he was relieved.

“Playing football definitely took a little pressure off of him,” Dwight said. “He told me he wants to make a name for himself. I think that’s great.”

Dylan, a 17-year-old standout junior defensive end at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md., has emerged in the last year as an elite prospect . A consensus four-star recruit, Gooden is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Maryland by 247Sports.com and 121st in his class overall. He currently has 21 scholarship offers and has visited USC, Penn State, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee and Pittsburgh. He’s becoming the most popular Gooden — at least among college coaches.

Dwight Gooden resisted his Dylan’s requests to use his name to catch the attention of college programs, and now the four-star defensive end has some of the most storied programs in the country vying for him to enroll.Photo courtesy of Monique Gooden

“It’s kind of shocking because I didn’t see this happening to me a year or two ago,” Dylan said. “But then when I got my first offer it was like, ‘Wow, big things are really starting to happen.'”

One phone call changed everything for Dylan. Dwight called Andy Stefanelli, his son’s high school coach, to gather information on why Dylan wasn’t playing much during the team’s shortened and COVID-19-shifted season last spring. Stefanelli had more advanced and experienced wide receivers who had a better understanding of the offensive system and were more sure-handed.

“Well,” Dwight responded, “I wouldn’t start him, either.”

Stefanelli suggested to the elder Gooden that his son give defense a try. Stefanelli had brought him in to play on that side of the ball — where he played prior to high school — but Dylan was more interested in being a receiver. He was thin, weighing about 180 pounds, and felt that spot was best for him. But Stefanelli saw a skill set that fit better as an edge rusher.

Dwight, 57, relayed the conversation to Dylan and his ex-wife, Monique Moore. The co-parents — Monique lives with Dylan in Maryland, Dwight lives in New York — broke down the positives and negatives of a switch. Dwight recalled his days as a high school athlete. He wanted to be a full-time hitter, but pitching was his calling and, as Dwight said, “I had to take advantage of it.”

Bringing back memories when Dylan played baseball and to top it off to learn from one of the greatest to play the game your dad! #teachablemoment #sonofalegend #baseballgreats @DylanGooden4 @DocGooden16 pic.twitter.com/1FjWVODS63

He didn’t push. He shared what Stefanelli had suggested and offered his own insight. The following Monday, Dylan asked the coaching staff for the black jersey defensive players wear. That Saturday, after only a few practices on the other side of the ball, he had three sacks against rival St. John’s College High School.

“I just knew from there I found where I needed to be,” Dylan said.

College coaches agreed. Shortly after the abbreviated 2021 spring season, offers started piling up. First came West Virginia, which stunned Dylan and brought his mom to tears. It didn’t stop. Penn State and Texas A&M offered him scholarships the day after. Then Michigan State and Notre Dame. He had become a hot commodity.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Dylan said. “Schools I just watched on television were calling for me.”

Dwight was thrilled. Prior to the year, his son asked whether Dwight could talk to college coaches about him. Dylan saw friends and teammates getting offers, and nothing was coming his way. But Dwight didn’t think that was the answer. He didn’t want to use his name to help his son. He didn’t think it would be in Dylan’s long-term interests.

“I said, ‘There ya go, that’s what it’s all about,” Dwight recalled. “You don’t need me to make calls for you. With my kids, I want them to earn it. I don’t want them to get chances because of who their father is. Earn it for yourself because that’s the only way it’s going to work. I’ve seen guys with sons of professional players get drafted or get put on teams because of who their family was. It’s not fair to the kids because they don’t have the skills to do it and it eventually shows.”

Dylan took an even bigger step in the fall, registering 36 tackles, three sacks, three pass breakups and two tackles for loss in 10 games. He still has to bulk up more and improve his technique. Currently, Gooden is listed at 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds. His lack of weight hinders him against the run, but he has improved in that area, according to Stefanelli. Most important, he has the length and athleticism that college programs crave.

“In order to be a dominant edge, all those things have to be in place,” 247Sports.com recruiting analyst Brian Dohn said. “There’s not a lot of kids who move the way he does at his size.

Wow just amazing ! The sky’s the limit Son♥️ #17 @DylanGooden4 @DocGooden16 @gcfootball @WCACSports pic.twitter.com/Wd3k0Xt2c7

“He’s not going to wind up going to some top-10 program and as a freshman be this unbelievable dominant player. But in a couple of years, yeah, [he can be pretty good]. He’s a premium position kid. That’s why his value is so high.”

There are times Dylan’s recruitment can get overwhelming. There are non-stop phone calls and text messages from college coaches, interview requests from reporters. He has become a big name, and it isn’t likely to slow down if he continues his ascent. Throw in academics — and there is a lot on Dylan’s plate.

Dwight understands it. He’s lived it and has the scars to prove it. Once the toast of New York City in the 1980s, Gooden was the 1985 Cy Young award winner and a member of the 1986 world champion Mets. He’s long battled drug addiction and fell from the ranks of sports superstars. Now, he imparts the wisdom he gained from those experiences to his son, reminding him not to forget what got him to this point and how important it is to remain hungry.

“I try to be honest with him and all my kids about the great times I’ve had, the bad times I’ve had as well,” Dwight said. “How I handled it, how it happened, how did I feel going through it. I just try to keep him focused, understand there’s going to be distractions along the way. Be careful for that.”

Dwight Gooden uses the many ups and downs he experienced in his career to teach Dylan and all of his children about the distractions and temptations they will have to navigate as they grow into their adult lives.Getty Images

Dwight and Monique emphasize the need for Dylan to keep working on his academics as much as his game, that even if he makes the NFL, he will need a degree to fall back on at some point in life. They talk to him about not being content, not letting his rise get to his head. Like Dwight, Dylan is laidback and reserved. He is a known commodity now. He has big dreams — NFL dreams — that can only be achieved if everything breaks right. Part of that he controls.

“If I don’t work hard enough, then everything I’ve done until now would be for nothing,” Dylan said.

The entire family is enjoying the ride. In the last few years, he has grown closer to Dylan. Dwight attends every game, spending most of his weekends in Maryland. The two went on a recent visit to USC together. Monique says Dwight is a supportive and involved father. He has a way of giving advice without applying pressure. He wants his children to make their own decisions. Dwight is at ease watching his son on the football field. He doesn’t get nervous like he did when Dylan played baseball. He can’t hide his excitement for the future, though.

“He wants Dylan to play for the Giants one day,” Monique joked. “He’s like, ‘I can’t wait just to go in that locker room.’ It’s like he’s a fan.”

Monique, Dylan, Milan and Dwight Gooden at a recent card signing in Maryland, where Dwight has spent more time in recent years trying to help his son sort through his college options.Photo courtesy of Monique Gooden

By picking football, Dylan avoided the comparisons to his father. He still has the famous last name, however, with its echoes of a spectacular rise and fall.

“It keeps me motivated,” Dylan said, “because I can see where I can end up, and where things can go wrong.”