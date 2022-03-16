ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tossing bags for fun and funds

By MATT DEYOUNG Grand Haven Tribune
 1 day ago
Players compete in a Better Bags tournament at D. Baker & Son Lumber in Grand Haven last year. Another event will take place there Saturday, March 19. Courtesy photo / Mark Hoeksema

For years, Nathan Patterson worked with a group that organized a charity hockey game. It was a ton of work for a relatively small payout at the end, he said.

After one such tournament, Patterson and others realized there has to be an easier way to make some money for worthy causes. They put their heads together and came up with a winner of an idea – Better Bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ll8ns_0egcqvV400
The group would like to host at least five events each year. They have one planned for April 30 at the American Dunes Golf Course to raise money for Folds of Honor. Courtesy photo / Mark Hoeksema

Tree Hugger

'Permanent Camping' Cabin Opens to Embrace Air and Sun

Whether you're a novice or an experienced adventurer, camping is a great way to reconnect with the great outdoors and can run the gamut from car camping, urban camping, glamorous camping (also known as glamping), and even winter camping (brr). Whatever form it may take, camping is one way to enjoy nature on nature's terms, usually for a short period of time.
LIFESTYLE
Grand Haven Tribune

Tributes for history tech project

Two Ottawa County high school students have received some distinctive hardware for their technological collaboration with the city of Ferrysburg. Jenison senior Aidan Palmbos and Hamilton senior Ethan Doxey both were bestowed State of Michigan Tributes by State Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Macatawa, for their stamps made on the Smith Bayou historical marker, which sits at the northeast side of Smith’s Bridge. They were presented the tributes Monday afternoon at the Careerline Tech Center (CTC).
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
tatler.com

Aristi Mountain Resort

Road signs across the Epirus region and the Pindus mountains warn drivers to beware of bears. On the edge of the Vikos – one of the deepest gorges in the world, thread through with a seasonal river of pure icy waters and banks of medicinal herbs and wildflowers – this is not the Greece of travel posters. Zagori is, in Slav, ‘the land behind the peaks’. Once a refuge and historically always a mountain stronghold, it was remote and inaccessible enough to have evaded the attentions of the Ottoman Empire; and even now it has escaped the clutches of mass tourism. Aristi Mountain Resort, with dress-circle views over the valley and the Astraka mountain, is built out of stone, wood and slate in the local architectural vernacular and its tiered houses and terraces blend harmoniously into the rock face on the edge of a village. Paths and mule tracks fan out from here like the veins of a shepherd’s hand: plunging down ravines, across the beautiful 18th-century arched stone bridges that are a feature of the rugged landscape, linking the 46 settlements that form Zagori’s backbone. The sound of sheep bells and the scent of wild rose and woodsmoke waft through the cloud cover, like a memory of an Arcadian dream. Elsewhere in the country, temperatures are hitting 40 degrees. But escaping the oppressive heat of summer is not the only reason to visit this pioneering resort; just as important is to reconnect with the surrounding natural world. This high-altitude wilderness is the hotel’s greatest asset, and Aristi’s efforts to protect it have earned it an entry as one of National Geographic’s Unique Lodges of the World. An adjacent spa offers organic oils massages, and a springwater swimming pool has unforgettable views over the gorge.
LIFESTYLE
Watertown Daily Times

Old skis and rebuilt shanty highlight icefishing season

After sliding my old golf clubs into the truck’s back seat with my ancient downhill skis last spring, I silently thanked them for their long-ago service and hoped they found new owners who enjoyed them. Their next stop was my daughter Karsyn’s garage sale, where my wife, Penny, affixed...
SPORTS
Grand Haven, MI
