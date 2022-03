Manchester United should appoint Erik Ten Hag as the club’s next manager over Mauricio Pochettino, Jamie Carragher has said, despite both coaches crashing out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage. United were knocked out the Champions League themselves following a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, a result that condemned the club to a fifth season in a row without a trophy. It leaves United requiring a late scramble to finish in the Premier League’s top four to save their season under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, as attention turns to who the club will appoint as...

