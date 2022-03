In February, the Center on Poverty and Social Policy, at Columbia University, released a staggering new report on child poverty in the United States. The study found that the child-poverty rate had increased dramatically in the space of just a month, with seventeen per cent of children living in poverty in January, 2022, compared with around twelve per cent at the end of 2021. The reason for the sharp rise was the expiration of the expanded child tax credit, which President Biden signed into law last spring, and which Congress has not agreed to renew. In the absence of the monthly cash payments guaranteed by the expanded credit, about 3.7 million more American children are living in poverty.

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO