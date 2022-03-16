ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Juventus is not leading the race for Tchouameni

By Martin U
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Juventus is one club that has been pursuing a transfer for Aurelien Tchouameni in the last few months. The French talent has become a mainstay in the Monaco and France national team squad. He is just 22 and has so much more...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Adrien Rabiot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Real Madrid#Monaco#French#European#Juve Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo sparks Atletico Madrid self-doubt as Manchester United superstar eyes Paris redemption

Cristiano Ronaldo is not one for self doubt, but even he felt some relief on Saturday evening.After a difficult few months at Manchester United, where the logic of the transfer was again questioned, the Portuguese was finally doing what he was signed for.Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news and updatesRonaldo was once more the goalscorer, once more the hero. Another defeated team felt that familiar deflation, from one of his thunderous headers.It is a feeling Atletico Madrid know too well. It is an image Atletico Madrid know too well.As Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge emphasised, football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid: Team news

Rangnick said "all players" were available for the last-16 second-leg tie, but there was a "small question mark" over the fitness of Luke Shaw. Left-back Shaw recently tested positive for coronavirus. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is back in training after returning a negative Covid test, while fellow midfielder Scott McTominay also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lille vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea’s mission to retain the Champions League sees the Premier League side take on Lille this evening, as the Blues look to finish the job against the French champions.Chelsea, whose ownership has given rise to numerous questions and problems this week, defeated Lille 2-0 in the first leg of this last-16 tie, positioning Thomas Tuchel’s men well to advance to the quarter-finals.Lille vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonightThe defending champions have looked largely assured on the pitch amid uncertainty off it, winning their last four games. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win against...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy