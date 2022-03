Darwin Nunez's 77th-minute header pushed underdogs Benfica into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over Ajax (3-2 on aggregate). The result came as a surprise on a few levels because Benfica, a club that sits third in its domestic league behind Porto and Sporting, never really posed much of a threat in the attack as they managed to outlast the Dutch giants away from home and reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO