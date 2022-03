Today, in certain North Carolina counties, the Proud Boys and their allies are actively attacking the institution of public education. Conservatives in our General Assembly are calling for the banning of books that are honest about our nation’s complex racial history. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Robinson is looking for ways to punish teachers for being culturally responsive. It’s clear, now is the time for us to take a stand to protect our most vulnerable students. I remember times when I was a Durham Public Schools student that I wished teachers were better able to support me and my peers.

