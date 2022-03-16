ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dogecoin Spike Fizzles Out — Will The Bounce Return With An Anticipated Fed Interest Rate Hike?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2KDe_0egcp7vY00

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.6% at $0.11 higher over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 0.6%

24-hour against Bitcoin -0.6%

24-hour against Ethereum -2.6%

7-day -6.6%

30-day -22.4%

YTD performance

-35%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded higher alongside other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $1.7 trillion.

It was not among the most discussed coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

DOGE, Bitcoin, and Ethereum saw a sudden spike in prices earlier, ahead of a possible hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a single transaction moved almost 34 million DOGE — valued at $3.9 billion. Whales also reported 118 transactions worth at least $2 million processed by DOGE’s blockchain over 24 hours.

However, the number of addresses holding DOGE has dipped sharply over the past few weeks, to 3.89 million from 4.55 million, according to IntoTheBlack data shared by Ali Martinez.

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said on Tuesday that those who only want positivity and bullishness should not follow a person who made a “satirical cryptocurrency lampooning the absurdity and hyperbolic nature of the crypto space.”

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cheddar News

How the Fed Interest Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Fizzles#Doge Bitcoin#The U S Federal Reserve#Intotheblack Data#Dogecoin Co
WTHR

This is how the Fed's anticipated interest rate hike might affect you

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight times a year, the nation's central bank, the Federal Reserve, meets up to take the economy's temperature and act accordingly. "Inflation has been accelerating," Greg McBride with BankRate.com said. "And this has added some urgency to the Federal Reserve getting started with this process of raising the cost of money to pump the brakes on the economy."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In ADI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.81 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 9.74%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion.
STOCKS
KTVZ

Wall Street eyes Fed interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve will likely hike interest rates on Wednesday, marking the end of the ultra-low rate environment the pandemic ushered in two years ago. The market expects a quarter-percentage point to be added to the benchmark rate, lifting it above zero. It would be the first rate hike since late 2018.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

4,973 ETH Worth $14M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Friday a total of 4,973.72 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $14,822,593, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($2,980.18), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $17,668 (6 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $17,668, which is 2.08x the current floor price of 2.89 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Who Will Be The Next To Stock Split After Amazon.com?

News of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) upcoming stock splits has caused excitement for retail investors, shifting the focus from soaring inflation and fuel prices, while some traders are already speculating the next mega-cap stock to split as exceptionally high-value companies seek to make their shares more affordable for mom-and-pop investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How to Buy Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)

Looking to buy Shiba Inu? You can invest in Shiba Inu on Uphold!. Shiba Inu is the hottest meme coin of 2021. Following the success of Dogecoin in the first half of the year, Shiba Inu (Dogecoin's Mascot) has taken over the dog coin scene. For many, Shiba Inu is a historic first venture into the crypto space. If this sounds like you, there are a few important things to know before jumping in snout-first.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks The 42K Barrier

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 1.44% over the past 24 hours to $42,318. Over the past week, BTC has experienced an uptick of over 8.0%, moving from $39,138.18 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045. The chart below compares the price...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Average Balance Triples As Volume Skyrockets By 500%

Major memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) saw the average balance of its holders more than triple while SHIB trading volume skyrocketed. What Happened: Whale — cryptospeak for large holder — tracking service WhaleStats shows the average balance of Shiba Inu-holding wallets increased by over 226% over the last 24 hours, reaching 2.35 billion SHIB per wallet. Furthermore, the trading volume registered an impressive increase of 474% over the last 24 hours, showing a clear pickup in market activity.
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war in Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
116K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy