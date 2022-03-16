ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Thirty-One Days Inside the First North Carolina Starbucks to Organize for a Union

By Sarah Edwards
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In high school, Elsa Engelbrecht worked at a Chick-fil-A in Boone Trail, North Carolina, that holds a world record. It’s for the most drive-through cars served in an hour: 500 cars, or 8.3 cars per minute. “I’m used to working in really fast-paced drive-through environments,” Engelbrecht, 19, affirms...

MCic(Me)
1d ago

Why does she feel the need to unionize a part-time job that's helping her get through college? If you don't like the job go look somewhere else rather than tell someone how to run their business. And, don't patronize a business if you don't like how they treat their employees. Unionization will only raise the cost even more for their customers.

4
Mr. Hand
1d ago

Starbucks really has a great business plan. Charge folks 4 bucks for a coffee that costs them 31 cents to make.

5
 

