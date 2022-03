Sir Paul McCartney, the legendary former member of The Beatles, is coming back to the stage in 13 U.S. cities as part of his “Got Back” tour, inspired either by his classic song “Get Back” or the Sir Mix-A-Lot single “Baby Got Back” (probably the first one). The concert series celebrates his latest solo album, 2020’s McCartney III, and showcases hits from throughout his career (yes, you can expect to hear some Beatles hits during his set). On June 4, he’ll be playing a show at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO