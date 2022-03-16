Courteney's Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather for Monday before storms Tuesday

Today will be a mix of sun and clouds today temperatures climb again to 70 degrees this afternoon. “By Monday night showers and t-storms start to move into the area. Most of the rain is expected to move in around Tuesday morning around sunrise.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Friday’s forecast: Warm and comfortable

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will be warm and comfortable. We’ll have highs around 85 degrees in Orlando. This weekend, there will be patchy fog in the mornings and mostly sunny days. Daytime highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. The dry pattern will continue through early next week....
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven's weekend forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East-southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Forecasting House

My house was built in the mid 1920s. Like many old houses, it makes creaking and cracking sounds. What is interesting is that I have noticed a connection between the sounds my house makes and changes in the weather. Specifically, changes in air pressure cause the wood joints in the...
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
KSLA

Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.
CBS News

Late winter storm brings snow to South and Northeast

A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of as much as a foot of snow and high winds after the system brought wintry conditions to southern states. "A powerful cold front and low pressure system will plow through the East today with...
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 14:08:00 Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TODAY FOR THE SOUTHEAST TO SOUTH CENTRAL COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .Gusty winds have been reported along the southern coastal plains. Sustained winds approaching 18 mph have been reported at Camp Santiago, with gusts above 25 mph. RH values have fallen into the upper 30s. Fuels and soils remain dry. Critical fire weather conditions are expected or occurring. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEAST TO SOUTH CENTRAL COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 014, which includes the southeast to south central coastal plains. * WIND...Sustained winds around 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts, to 25 to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...RH values in the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
