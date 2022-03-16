ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mild temperatures continue with sunshine today

By Chelsea Priest
ABC6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother mild morning across the area with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s to start the day. A few clouds this morning will clear the area as the day goes on and sunshine can be expected into the afternoon. This afternoon will...

www.abc6.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
News On 6

Snow Chances Return Later This Week

Chilly temperatures and snow chances return to Green Country this week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A weak impulse will traverse the southern plains on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a slight mention for light showers across extreme southeastern Oklahoma and north Texas. This activity is expected to remain well south of the metro, but we'll see a mostly cloudy sky due to the proximity of the wave. Temps will remain chilly with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be mostly light and variable in direction. A one day warming trend is likely Wednesday. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine and south winds developing around 10 to 20 mph. The next upper-level trough is likely to impact the southern plains Thursday night into Friday with increasing wintry weather potential, including a mention of accumulating snow.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
WALA-TV FOX10

Sunshine returns today, showers and storms back Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We still have a few light showers around early this morning but those showers will move out within the next several hours. Highs today will reach the low 70s as sunshine returns by this afternoon! That will be a welcome sight after being stuck in the 50s all day yesterday. Another round of showers and storms return tomorrow and tomorrow night ahead of some bitterly cold air that will settle in this weekend. Severe weather is a possibility tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of this strong cold front. Severe risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5 so be prepared for a chance of gusty winds. An isolated tornado is possible so have a way to get warnings! We go Sunny and cold this weekend with highs Saturday barely reaching the 50s and most spots below freezing Sunday morning.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
WTAJ

Mild today with a shower in the north

This morning we will have a partially clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 30s. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a few showers in the north later this evening. Most will stay dry south of I-80. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night will become cloud with showers moving in for early Thursday.
WETM

Another mild day with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

What a foggy start to the day! The fog will start to lift as we head throughout the morning. Aside from the fog, some lingering clouds are with us this morning. These clouds will be on the decrease. Plenty of sunshine returns for this afternoon and we see temperatures in the mid 60s, so it is going to shape-up to be a nice Wednesday. Overnight, we stay dry and above average. Lows tonight are near 40. We start tonight off mostly clear but clouds fill-in for Thursday morning. An area of low pressure is moving up the East Coast Thursday and its main impacts to the Twin Tiers will be an increase in cloud cover but some of the eastern counties in the Twin Tiers may see a stray shower during the late morning and early afternoon. Highs are once again into the 60s on Thursday.
AccuWeather

Snowfall creates unique tiger-striped pattern in desert

Snowfall in a desert? It’s not too unusual in this notably cold landscape, and weather conditions were just right for this stunning spectacle to take shape. Recent drone footage captured in China’s Kumtag Desert, located in Shanshan County in northwestern China approximately 1,550 miles west of Beijing, created quite a roar with its flashy colorization. The desert is known for its wide array of sand dunes, with "Kumtag" translating into "sand mountain" in a number of languages.
