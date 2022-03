The Premier League title race could reach boiling point on Wednesday night, as Liverpool look to close to within a single point of Manchester City - a remarkable turnaround given a double-digit points lead for the reigning champions not long ago.Arsenal have their own objectives at hand though as they host the Reds, namely that of ensuring they secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League.FOLLOW LIVE: Premier League action as Arsenal host LiverpoolVictory for the Gunners would mean a four-point buffer down to Manchester United, and still with two games in hand for Mikel Arteta’s side...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO