FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not be ready for the start of the 2022 regular season because of a stress fracture in his right rib cage. “We’re talking weeks, not days before we can get a baseball back in his hand,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “Obviously everything he does is rotational. ... He’s doing a lot better now than when he first came in. But we don’t know (a timetable). We just know he’s not going to be ready for the start of the season.”

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO