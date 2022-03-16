Foods that affect your sleep

There's no debate: Keeping your heart healthy should be a top priority as you age. According to Dr. Fahmi Farah, MD, the owner of Bentley Heart Center in Fort Worth, Texas, a heart surgeon at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, and the co-founder of the Global Health Alliance Foundation, there are a few risk factors that could lead to heart-related ailments, including "hypertension, which is high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia, which is high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, excessive alcohol drinking, stress, inactivity, and a family history." Out of that list, alcohol is a factor that raises a few questions—especially since many of us have likely heard that some alcoholic beverages, when consumed in moderation, might actually bolster heart health. This leads to yet another question: Are certain alcohol types more or less harmful to your ticker? Here, Dr. Farah explains how the type of drinks you consume impacts your heart health and why.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO