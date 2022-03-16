ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Amazon building affordable-housing units in Maryland

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIBey_0egcmTYK00

Amazon's affordable-housing project will include some units in Maryland.

The company will spend more than $120 million to build affordable-housing units close to transit stations near Washington, D.C. and in Seattle.

On Tuesday, Amazon said it's working with Sound Transit and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to construct a total of 1,060 homes near four public transit sites. The sites in Maryland include the cities of New Carrollton and College Park.

Amazon is building out another corporate hub in Arlington, Virginia.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
New Carrollton, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Arlington, MD
Washington, DC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Sound Transit
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Goucher Poll: Marylanders largely approve handling of pandemic by health departments, Gov. Hogan

Coronavirus metrics continue to trend down in our area. That prompted state and local governments to lift restrictions and mandates. According to a new Goucher Poll, 44% of people surveyed feel their jurisdiction moved at about the right pace to end restrictions. 28% felt jurisdictions moved too quickly. 25% say lifting mandates was too slow.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Housing
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy