Amazon building affordable-housing units in Maryland

Amazon's affordable-housing project will include some units in Maryland.

The company will spend more than $120 million to build affordable-housing units close to transit stations near Washington, D.C. and in Seattle.

On Tuesday, Amazon said it's working with Sound Transit and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to construct a total of 1,060 homes near four public transit sites. The sites in Maryland include the cities of New Carrollton and College Park.

Amazon is building out another corporate hub in Arlington, Virginia.

