ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Church of England to reconsider shares in TotalEnergies over Ukraine inaction

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqnKW_0egcmQu900
While TotalEnergies has condemned Russia’s aggression, it has not followed many of its peers in the energy sector, such as BP and Shell, in withdrawing from Russia.

The Church of England is pressuring the French energy giant TotalEnergies over its decision not to cut ties with Russia after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Church’s pensions board and the manager of its investment fund said they would reconsider their shareholding in the company.

In a joint letter to Patrick Pouyanné, the chief executive of TotalEnergies, the pension board and the Church Commissioners for England said the company should urgently reconsider its position.

The letter pointed out that while TotalEnergies had condemned Russia’s aggression, it had not followed many of its peers in the energy sector, such as BP and Shell, in withdrawing from Russia.

In February, the Church of England announced it had sold all £20m of investments in Russian companies in response to what the archbishops of Canterbury and York described as Vladimir Putin’s “act of evil” in Ukraine.

The Church Commissioners manage a £9.2bn investment fund while the pensions board manages a fund worth £3.7bn.

It was not immediately clear how large a stake the Church’s funds hold in TotalEnergies, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The joint letter follows two French non-governmental organisations – Greenpeace and Les Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) France – saying they planned to take legal action against TotalEnergies over possible human rights abuses unless it cuts business ties with Russia.

Russia represented almost a quarter of TotalEnergies’ reserves and 17% of its combined oil and gas production in 2020, according to company documents.

The activist investor Clearway Capital has also written to the board of TotalEnergies asking it to exit its Russian operations after the invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Greenpeace#Totalenergies#The Church Of England#French#Bp#Shell#Russian#Canterbury#Business Today#Guardian Business#Businessdesk#Les Amis De La Terre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

201K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy