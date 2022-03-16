ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg admits he doesn’t own jeans or a t-shirt: ‘Why would I want to?’

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he doesn’t find “ordinary clothes” comfortable, and would rather kick back in a suit.

The conservative politician appeared on Andrew Marr ’s show on LBC , and when asked if he owned a t-shirt or jeans by the host, he said no.

Permanently formally-dressed Rees-Mogg added: “Why would I want to?”

Marr then responded: “You’ve never thought to kick back, put on a pair of jeans and an old t-shirt and put your feet on a piece of furniture?”

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg believes Brexit is a ‘great success for the country’

Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed that Brexit has been “a great success for the country”.The politician appeared on LBC earlier this week, where host Andrew Marr presented him with a question from a listened.Marr asked if Rees-Mogg “recognised what a catastrophe Brexit is?”, and he did not.Instead, he replied: “No, Brexit is a great success for the country, it’s given the country control of its destiny”.However, he did admit there were “some teething problems”.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Christmas shoppers warned about post-Brexit charges on orders from EUTravel to Europe: the post-Brexit passport rulesGovernment delays key Brexit border checks
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy