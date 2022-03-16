ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

After dayslong journey, international students finally escape Ukraine: 'It felt like a miracle'

By Christine Fernando and Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

As Shivangi Shibu watched her fellow students goof off, pushing each other in line at an airport in Poland, she let out a carefree laugh for what felt like the first time in days.

“Finally, we were going home,” Shibu, 25, told USA TODAY after she returned home to Patna, India , last weekend . “You could feel the excitement. It felt like a miracle.”

Shibu and hundreds of Sumy State University students living in the school's six hostels had been trapped in a northeastern Ukrainian city for about two weeks with little food or water after Russia launched its invasion.

The international students – Shibu estimated 700 students from India, 400 from Nigeria and others from Turkey and South Africa – found their way home last week after many days of travel by bus, train and plane throughout Ukraine and across borders.

Shibu, a fifth-year student, said that before the war began, students gathered what they could from nearly barren grocery store shelves but quickly ran out of food and water. They resorted to gathering water by melting snow and collecting roof runoff.

'WE DON'T WANT TO BE CASUALTIES': Hundreds of Indian, Nigerian students stranded in Ukraine plead for help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtbBf_0egcmNVC00
Shivangi Shibu, 25, and other students from Sumy State University in Ukraine prepare to leave on a flight from Poland to India on Friday, March 11, 2022, after spending several days stranded without food, water or electricity. Provided by Shivangi Shibu

Students turned to social media to plead for help, using the hashtag “SaveSumyStudents,” but limited access to electricity made calling attention to their plight difficult.

"We never had a plan, and every method of communication was lost, I couldn't communicate with my parents," said Samuel Olaniyan, a fourth-year student who returned to Oyo State, Nigeria , last weekend . "I couldn't communicate with my family here in Nigeria, so it was very, very scary."

The students' journey began Wednesday morning when they left Sumy on a bus to travel about 100 miles south to Poltava. They caught a 17-hour train west across the country to Lviv, which is near the Polish border.

From there, they traveled hundreds of miles more to get home – an exhausting journey marked by border crossings, strenuous train and bus rides and anxiety over their safety.

The journey came after days of struggling to leave Sumy that Shibu said left many students hopeless over whether help would come in time. When she lost faith, Shibu said she’d think about her mother waiting for her in India.

“That was my hope – that I need to go and meet her,” Shibu said. “For her, I cannot lose hope.”

HE DROVE 12 HOURS TO SAVE THEM: One man's efforts to bring refugees to safety

DESPERATE UKRANIANS FLEE WAR: Polish border city throws its doors open

A fter a failed attempt to leave, a window for escape

When a bus arrived for them early last week, the students thought they found their way home. But after 10 minutes on the road, they got word of Russian troops violating a cease-fire meant to allow civilians to escape. The bus turned back.

Shibu said she felt like crying. When she returned to the hostel, she couldn’t eat and instead went straight to sleep.

“It felt like everything was finished,” she said. “Every time there was some hope, it was gone again.”

Other students turned to taxi drivers, who offered alternative rides out of the city for exorbitant prices, Olaniyan said.

With help from the Indian Embassy and Sumy State University, buses arrived again.

It wasn't until 15 hours later when they arrived in Lviv and boarded a train for Poland that Shibu finally felt she could relax.

“After every few kilometers, I was like ‘Is this going to fail?’” she said. “We could not believe that it was happening.”

MIGRANT CRISIS: Black and brown refugees are being turned away in Europe

Exhausting train rides to safety

Olaniyan, 20, took a 13-hour train ride from Poltava to Lviv. It was taxing, he said, as he and other Nigerian students were hungry and exhausted. Some evacuees fainted on the train and had to be treated by doctors. Olaniyan said he relied on the water and snacks he packed.

"We couldn't find a way to sit down, so we had to sit down on our bags," he said of the crowded train. "Some people stood, and I sat on my bag for that 13 hours of the journey."

After arriving in Lviv, Olaniyan took a two-hour bus ride to Chop, a city on the border of Slovakia and Hungary, where he boarded a train to Budapest with other Nigerian students. The Nigerian government helped them secure transportation.

Then the final leg of his journey: a six-hour flight from Hungary to Abuja, Nigeria's capital, before another flight to the southwestern city of Ibadan on Saturday – more than four days after he left Sumy.

Olaniyan said he and other students were happy to receive food and blankets at the train station in Chop to finally feel comfortable.

"We were received very, very warmly, which was a very good thing," he said.

After Shibu's 15-hour journey from Sumy to Poltava to Lviv, the students returning to India piled onto a train waiting for them. That’s when it finally set in for Shibu that she was going home: “All I could think was ‘Yes, we made it.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SEDu_0egcmNVC00
Students from Sumy State University in Ukraine rest after arriving in Poland via train from Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11, 2022. Courtesy Shivangi Shibu

In Poland, Shibu feasted on french fries, chicken, rice and vegetables, potatoes and peas and bread – her first full meal in several days.

A warm welcome home

Saturday in Ibadan, Nigeria, the sound of talking drums filled the airport terminal as Olaniyan disembarked from his flight, overwhelmed with emotion.

His brother played the drums to celebrate his safe return. His grandmother and aunts cried and hugged him.

In an interview with USA TODAY over the phone, Olaniyan was at a loss for words describing how many family members gathered at his arrival. He said he felt overwhelmed trying to greet them all .

"I was so relieved. I was so excited when I reached my family," he said. "It is a comforting feeling when you see family, see those that love you, that was like the best experience ever. I'm just really, really grateful."

Olaniyan said he hopes to get his transcript transferred from Sumy State, so he can attend a school and continue studying medicine in Nigeria. He is exploring possible refugee education programs in Europe as well.

Shibu also faced a warm homecoming Friday when she arrived at the airport in Delhi, India. She got off the plane and was immediately surrounded by politicians and journalists.

But she was searching for her parents.

When they finally locked eyes, her parents burst into tears.

“It was like a movie,"  Shibu said, "and we finally got our happy ending."

Shibu came home to a meal made by her mom – rice, lentils, potato curry and bread – the “most sumptuous, best food I can ever have on this planet.”

Then, she went to bed.

After having time to rest, Shibu told USA TODAY she knows the friends she left in Ukraine are far away from the happy ending she was lucky to get.

“Ukraine was a second home,” Shibu said.

“I hope that those people who I love in Ukraine are doing good. … That's what worries me the most, thinking about them,” she said, the people we left behind.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After dayslong journey, international students finally escape Ukraine: 'It felt like a miracle'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#International Students#Turkey#Sumy State University#Ukrainian#Indian#Nigerian#Shivangi Shibu Students
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Hungary
ABC4

Actor Sean Penn flees Ukraine on foot

UKRAINE (ABC4) – Actor-director-activist Sean Penn fled Ukraine on foot after recently arriving to film scenes for his documentary on the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine. The actor posted a Twitter message on Feb. 28 saying he and his colleagues walked for miles towards the Polish border after abandoning their cars on the side of […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
WORLD
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. As Independent columnist Rupert Cornwell says, 'Nuclear war is no longer the stuff of dystopian novellas – it's a very real and immediate threat' "Small unsettling things are also happening amid the giant upheavals of Trump-world...George Orwell’s 1984 has shot to the top of Amazon bestseller list, while demand has surged for other dystopian novels such as Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. And now there’s the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and its Doomsday Clock, which shows how near we are to the apocalypse. The scientists who manipulate the device moved...
POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

419K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy