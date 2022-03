NEW BRITAIN — For a little more than 31 minutes, the Windsor boys basketball team was every bit of the match up Notre Dame-West Haven had concerns about. The final 30 seconds showed why the Green Knights are one of the toughest teams in the state. With Windsor spreading the court and moving the ball around with a one-point lead in the final minute and looking to force a foul, Notre Dame obliged.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO