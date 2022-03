Rice Lake alum Chase Schmidt reached the podium at this past weekend’s NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire grappler placed third in the 165-pound bracket to earn All-American accolades. The senior went 4-1 during the tournament and avenged the one loss when he earned a 9-6 decision victory over Will Esmoil of Coe College in the third-place match on Saturday.

