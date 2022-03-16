ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Man shot in Kalamazoo’s Vine neighborhood, arrested

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCXNo_0egclhzp00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was arrested after being shot in Kalamazoo’s Vine neighorhood Tuesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the 25-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on S. Rose Street near the intersection of W. Walnut Street in the city’s Vine neighborhood, according to a KDPS news release.

The man was treated at the hospital then released. Officers arrested the man on various weapon offenses because it was determined he also had a firearm during the incident, the release said.

The other suspect in connection to the shooting has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rose Township, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vine#Shooting#Kdps News#Silent Observer#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

Albion police still looking for bank robbery suspect

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are still searching for the suspect of a bank robbery in Albion last Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Albion Department of Public Safety. Around 12:30 p.m., a suspect came into the Huntington Bank at the intersection of Eaton and Broadwell Streets and slipped the teller a note […]
ALBION, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy