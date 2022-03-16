Man shot in Kalamazoo’s Vine neighborhood, arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was arrested after being shot in Kalamazoo’s Vine neighorhood Tuesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the 25-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined the shooting happened on S. Rose Street near the intersection of W. Walnut Street in the city’s Vine neighborhood, according to a KDPS news release.

The man was treated at the hospital then released. Officers arrested the man on various weapon offenses because it was determined he also had a firearm during the incident, the release said.

The other suspect in connection to the shooting has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

