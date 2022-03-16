ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Couple in UK left ‘helpless’ as their young children trapped in besieged Ukrainian city

By May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4AyY_0egclfEN00

A couple who fled from their home in Ukraine have said they feel “helpless” as their two young children are still trapped in a region that has fallen to Russian forces.

McDonald Majawala, 29, and Olya Majawala, 31, were at their home in Kyiv when the invasion started – but their children, Emily and Ethan, aged two and three, were more than 340 miles away staying with their grandparents in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

The couple fled from Kyiv in early March and planned to meet their children and grandparents – Olya’s parents – on the Polish border as they had planned to make the journey to the border too.

But Kherson train station and airport were taken by Moscow’s forces on 2 March, and fuel was near impossible to find, leaving the grandparents and youngsters unable to leave the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYMfq_0egclfEN00

When they found out, the couple struggled to continue their journey. “I didn’t want to leave Kyiv,” says Olya, whose parents and extended relatives are also in Kherson. “Leaving Kyiv felt like I was leaving my children, like we went somewhere far away and just left them there.”

With Kyiv also under siege and no way to get into Kherson, the couple had no choice. They crossed to Poland and in the hope that their family would soon be able to get out of Kherson through a humanitarian corridor.

The Independent is raising money for the people of Ukraine – if you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

The pair applied under the UK’s Ukraine family visa scheme to join McDonald’s father, who is settled in Britain - but by the time the visas were granted their children were still trapped.

They travelled to Britain on Tuesday, and are currently living in temporary accommodation in Deptford, close to McDonald’s father’s home.

With Russia claiming that its troops were now fully control the entire region of Kherson, they are beset with worry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GH6Bi_0egclfEN00

“We feel helpless,” says McDonald, a Zimbabwean national who ran a small business with his wife in Kyiv. “It’s very difficult just to sit and wait. Our biggest fears are what is going to happen if the Russian invasion continues and how long do we have to wait to get to our kids?

“We are praying for a green corridor so the people can evacuate the city safely - as soon as that happens we will go to the closest border and take them from the hell.”

When the war started on 24 February Olya’s parents wanted to travel with Ethan and Emily out of the city and to the border, but there was traffic “everywhere” and they struggled to find fuel.

On 25 February, their grandfather managed to get 20 litres of petrol, but they knew it would not be enough to get them very far and decided to drive instead to Olya’s grandmother’s cottage, in a village on the outskirts of the region, until they could find more fuel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKWkN_0egclfEN00

But the day never came, as Russian forces started to take control of the region, setting up check points around it prevented anyone from leaving. They remain in the cottage, along with other extended family members, not knowing when they will be able to get out of Ukraine.

“My mother-in-law said last night was very difficult because the bombardment was so close and they could hear it,” said McDonald from Deptford on Wednesday. “The kids woke up and asked what was going on.

“I feel lost. We’ve come here to try to set up a home and a future for when our kids can join us, but there’s no settling in here because I’m just thinking I need to get out of this place and get them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AflyI_0egclfEN00

It is now more than three weeks since they last saw their children, and with the absence of humanitarian corridors out of the region continuing, the couple is struggling to cope with the situation.

“Our daughter is two, she doesn’t understand a lot. But my son is constantly asking where we are, when are we going to come to get him from here,” says Olya. “He wants to be with us. He’s like ‘why did you go without me’ - how do you explain this to a three-year-old?

“I miss my them. Sometimes I open my phone and I look at photos of them and I cry. I feel terrible. It’s a very difficult situation when you can’t help your family.

“We had a good life in Kyiv. No one imagines that this could happen. It’s unbelievable. It’s 21 st century - it should be solved in a diplomatic way, not with guns and bombs targeting little kids.”

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ukrainian#Russian#Polish#Un
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

549K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy