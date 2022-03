Each year, the Thompson Health Guild awards up to five scholarships – each for $2,000 – to area high school seniors who are pursuing careers in health care. Scholarship recipients must be registered in a human health-related field and must successfully complete their first college semester with the intent to study the second semester in a human health-related field. Eligible districts for the scholarship – based on UR Medicine Thompson Health’s service area – are Bloomfield, Canandaigua, Geneva, Honeoye, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Livonia, Marcus Whitman, Midlakes, Mynderse, Naples, Newark, Palmyra-Macedon, Penn Yan, Red Jacket, Victor and Waterloo.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO