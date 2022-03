That was fun wasn’t it? Easily the most active first day in FA I can remember. Also the most productive and impactful one in my opinion. Karras and Cappa plug the middle of the line effectively and raise both our ceiling and floor in the pass and run game significantly. I even think this raises the floor of our LG position with Carman, as having one player needing development between LT-C means that extra care can be given to bringing him along and he has people around him that can help. That’s how teams like Dallas that perennially have great lines do it: a great room that helps with development in their young guys. Very excited there!! We also plugged a big hole at 3T with Hill on a good value contract which leaves us one step closer to being BPA in the draft.

