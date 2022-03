The 2022 Buick Encore GX subcompact-plus crossover has received a slight price increase across all trim levels, GM Authority can confirm. GM has recently applied a minor price increase of $200 to the 2022 Buick Encore GX, which applies to all trim levels. The Encore GX is available in three trims, which include Preferred, Select and the range-topping Essence. Prices for the entry-level Encore GX in the Preferred trim level and with front-wheel drive will now start at $27,595 including the destination freight charge, up from $27,395. The costliest Encore GX, the Essence ST equipped with all-wheel drive, now starts at $32,985 with DFC – up from $32,785.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO