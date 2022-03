One of the most frequently cited examples of Hollywood ageism is Sally Field quickly going from playing Tom Hanks' love interest in Punchline to his mother in Forrest Gump. It was even at the center of the viral Inside Amy Schumer sketch "Last F—able Day." Although Field, 75, still believes ageism is a problem in the industry, she said in a new interview that the example with her and Hanks ignores the specifics of both movies.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO