ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House GOP campaign arm rolls out latest round of candidates in 'Young Guns' program

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1YFQ_0egckIIp00
© Greg Nash

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday announced the latest round of GOP candidates taking part in the National Republican Congressional Committee's "Young Guns" program.

The second round of candidates in the program include Tom Barrett in Michigan's 7th Congressional District, Scott Baugh in California's 47th Congressional District, Juan Ciscomani in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, John James in Michigan's 10th Congressional District, Jen Kiggans in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, Tyler Kistner in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District and Alek Skarlatos in Oregon's 4th Congressional District.

“The newest candidates to the list show how we plan to take back the House by holding their Democrat opponents accountable for the disastrous policies we have seen from the One Party Democrat Rule of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi ,” McCarthy said in a statement on Wednesday.

In order to qualify for the Young Guns program, candidates must meet certain fundraising, messaging and communications criteria.

Republicans are on the offensive going into November’s midterm elections. A number of polls show the GOP leading the generic ballot ahead of the midterms. Republicans are aiming to flip at least five seats to take back the majority.

But House Democrats are putting up a fight to defend their narrow majority. Last week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced that it is adding 12 challengers to its "Red to Blue" program, many of which are in districts that became more favorable to Democrats after the decennial redistricting process.

Comments / 15

Joe R
23h ago

WHAT IS THE REPUBLICAN PLATFORM? Other than obstruction?Get back to work for your constituents and tell America what will you do for America that is POSITIVE?

Reply
14
Related
Washington Times

At rally endorsing GOP candidates in South Carolina, Trump tells crowd he won 2020 election

Former President Trump is doubling down on claims the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden, telling a crowd in South Carolina he won the 2020 election. Mr. Trump made the assertion after telling a crowd of supporters in Florence, S.C., about a new state investigation in Wisconsin that found improprieties in the way the 2020 election was carried out in nursing homes and other residential facilities.
FLORENCE, SC
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Scott Baugh
Person
Alek Skarlatos
Person
Jen Kiggans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Guns#House Gop#House Democrats#Gop Candidates#Gop#Republicans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AL.com

Alabama Democrats move to remove Trump-supporting Senate candidate from ballot

The Alabama Democratic Party moved Thursday to boot a U.S. Senate candidate from its ballot after his support of former President Donald Trump came to light. Victor Williams of Fairhope qualified in January to run for Senate as a Democrat and is encouraging Republicans to vote for him in the Democratic primary rather than the Republican primary. Williams has also started democratsfortrump.com website and voiced opposition to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

507K+
Followers
61K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy