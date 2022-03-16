ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America's focus on 'moral posturing' is jeopardizing what's best for the country: Elbridge Colby

By Fox News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump defense official Elbridge Colby joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday to address reports that Saudi Arabia is in talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales in yuan instead of U.S. dollars. ELBRIDGE COLBY: You are right to point to the dollar's role as central to...

Russia-Ukraine war exposes fissures between Obama, Biden officials with oil-rich country leaders

The Middle East has taken center stage this week as oil prices continue to skyrocket and western nations look to boycott Moscow over its deadly invasion into Ukraine. But the Biden administration’s attempts to garner support from oil-rich nations to assist Ukraine and counter prices at the pump has been met with resistance, the result of what some argue is long-standing mistrust of the U.S. from nations like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Tucker Carlson
Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
Former Obama adviser: Don't blame Russia, blame Biden for inflation rates

MSNBC economic analyst and former Obama adviser Steven Rattner took President Biden to task on Thursday for claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is responsible for the soaring inflation Americans are facing at home. Biden reacted to the staggering consumer price index report from the Labor Department...
Beijing, CN
China
Saudi Arabia
Tucker Carlson: Everything that Tulsi Gabbard said about biolabs in Ukraine is true

Here's something we just saw. (We) wish we brought it to you earlier. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, of course, gave an interview recently that didn't get enough attention in this country. Zelenskyy, needless to say, is currently engaged in a desperate fight for his country, his government, his life, and he has been since the Russian military invaded Ukraine nearly three weeks ago.
