Zelenskiy to address US Congress and call for no-fly zone | First Thing

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, will deliver a virtual address to the US Congress today, the latest in a series of speeches to western leaders as he works to galvanize support for his besieged nation.

The remarks to both chambers of Congress come on day 21 of the battle for Ukraine’s survival under an intensifying assault from Russia.

Russian troops are advancing on the Ukrainian capital , Kyiv, in a war that has already killed hundreds of civilians in aerial and artillery bombardment, including at least 100 children.

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion, causing the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the second world war.

How are the negotiations with Russia going? Zelenskiy has said he sees possible room for compromise in talks with Russia before a fresh round of discussions. But he added that more time was needed for negotiations to bear fruit.

What happened to the Russian journalist who carried out a live broadcast protest? A Russian court has fined Marina Ovsyannikova 30,000 roubles (£215). The fine was a relatively light sentence for an act of protest that shocked Russian television viewers and earned plaudits from western leaders.

What else is happening? Here’s everything we know on day 21 of the invasion.

Accused 9/11 plotters reportedly in talks over deal to avoid death penalty trial

The five defendants were first charged in 2008 over the attacks that led to the death of more than 3,000 people. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four co-defendants accused of planning the 9/11 attacks are reportedly in talks with US prosecutors over a potential plea deal in which they would plead guilty in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

The New York Times reported that negotiations were under way for a possible plea agreement that could bring to an end what is arguably the biggest criminal case in US history.

The five defendants were first charged in 2008 with plotting or logistically supporting the terrorist attacks that led to the murder of almost 3,000 people at New York’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon in Washington, and in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Pre-trial procedures under the so-called military commissions that were specially devised for the terror suspects held at Guantánamo Bay have been going on for more than a decade.

What has caused the delay? Lawyers have been consistently bogged down in technical and ethical disputes, foremost of which has been the long-running debate over whether the defendants can ever receive a fair trial given the torture to which they were subjected.

‘Incels’ are a rising threat in the US, Secret Service report finds

As part of a case study, the Secret Service examined the 2018 shooting at a yoga class in Tallahassee, Florida. Photograph: Steve Cannon/AP

A new US Secret Service report details a rising threat from men who identify as “involuntary celibates” or “incels” , due to their inability to form intimate relationships with women.

The report released yesterday and prepared by the National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) highlights behavioral threat assessment themes identified in years of research examining targeted violence.

Themes include concerning and threatening communications, concerning online content, chronic and acute stressors, elicited concern in others, interpersonal difficulties, history of being bullied, financial instability, failed life aspirations and lack of consequences.

As a case study, the Secret Service examined a 2018 shooting at a yoga class in Tallahassee, Florida, in which a man killed two women and wounded six.

What does the report say? The agency noted that misogynistic violence is not restricted to high-profile incidents of mass violence. Rather, “misogyny frequently appears in more prevalent acts of violence, including stalking and domestic abuse.”

What do they recommend? The report said responses to threats need to be collaborative between law enforcement, courts, mental health providers and domestic violence and hate crime advocacy groups.

In other news …

The former president, banned from mainstream social media, promised to ‘fight back against Big Tech’. It’s not going well. Photograph: NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

Nearly a month after its launch, Truth Social, Donald Trump’s new social media network, has become a laughing stock , marked by a botched rollout, a share price collapse and, in Trump, a figurehead who doesn’t actually post much to his own social media platform .

Doug Emhoff, the US second gentleman, has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House announced yesterday . The vice-president, Kamala Harris, tested negative but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who chased and fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez within days of each other last year , prompting sharp criticism of how the department handles foot pursuits, a prosecutor announced yesterday .

Lu Yuguang, of the Chinese news outlet Phoenix TV, appears to have gained exclusive access to Moscow’s side of the invasion of Ukraine . The Guardian is not aware of any other foreign journalists reporting from such close quarters on the Russian side of the invasion .

Stat of the day: US Fed set to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point

‘The Fed initially dismissed rising prices and “transitory”, but has since acknowledged high inflation is likely to be around for some time.’ Photograph: Reuters

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 as it struggles with soaring US inflation, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and the continuing coronavirus crisis. With inflation rising around the world, the Fed is expected to announce it will follow other central banks, including the Bank of England, and raise rates by a quarter percentage point . The Fed chair, Jerome Powell, will hold a press conference today to discuss future plans.

Don’t miss this: They bought their first homes during Covid – and now they regret it

‘I thought it would be a good investment. And then the first mortgage payment hit, and I was like: oh no. I am trapped.’ Composite: The Guardian/Getty Images

For the past two years, the US has seen a home-buying frenzy that goes beyond Zillow-scrolling sessions (a hobby meme-ified into cultural canon). Rocketing property values reflect the trend. The stakes are high for prospective buyers; the expectations, often less so. With good deals fewer and farther between, a mere accepted offer is a victory in itself. Yet some recent homebuyers regret taking the plunge .

Climate check: Air pollution linked to higher risk of autoimmune diseases

A global review concluded that almost every cell in the body could be affected by dirty air. Photograph: Jinny Goodman/Alamy

Long-term exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of autoimmune disease , research has found. Exposure to particulates has already been linked to strokes, brain cancer, miscarriage and mental health problems. Now researchers at the University of Verona have found that long-term exposure to high levels of air pollution is associated with an approximately 40% higher risk of rheumatoid arthritis and a 20% higher risk of inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis.

Last Thing: Republican Josh Hawley told to stop using January 6 fist salute photo

Josh Hawley was widely criticized for the fist salute photo, and Simon & Schuster cancelled plans to publish his book. Photograph: Chris duMond/Rex/Shutterstock

The Republican senator Josh Hawley must stop using an infamous picture of him raising his fist to protesters at the US Capitol on January 6 on campaign merchandise, the news site Politico said. The shot, taken by E&E News, which Politico bought in December, was taken on 6 January 2021 as Hawley, from Missouri, made his way into the Capitol for the certification of electoral college results in Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

