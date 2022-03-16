ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kallgren helps Maple Leafs shut out Stars in first NHL start

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO -- Erik Kallgren made 35 saves in his first NHL start to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Dallas Stars 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It feels good," the 25-year-old said after his second NHL game. "A lot of emotions but I'm really happy for the...

