Former Philadelphia captain did 'homework' before picking Atlantic leaders. Claude Giroux said any time he looked at his future, he saw the Florida Panthers. "I did a lot of homework for myself and kept it to myself," Giroux said Monday. "It was a decision me and my wife were talking about pretty much every night. At the end of the night it was always coming down to Florida. It's just something that just felt like it was meant to be."

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO