The Boy Scouts of America are selling a large Connecticut scout reservation to developers. Conservationists are scrambling to stop them

Conservationists in Connecticut are scrambling to stop the sale of a large parcel of land in Killingworth, which they say should be maintained as a camping ground or nature reserve.

The land, a 253-acre parcel known as Deer Lake, is currently owned by the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boys Scouts of America . The organization announced last month that it plans to sell to a private buyer unless it receives a higher bid by March 31.

Conservationists in the area have urged the council to instead accept a lower offer from the Trust for Public Land , which would buy the property for its assessed value and maintain it as is. As they see it, selling Deer Lake to private developers would violate the spirit of the Connecticut Yankee Council, which operates as a tax-exempt nonprofit.

“The fact that they’re considering, even thinking about, selling this property for development is, to me, in complete opposition to their mission,” said David Anderson, land campaigns manager for Save the Sound , a Connecticut-based environmental group.

“They’re acting with the mentality of a private corporation, but they’re not a private corporation, they’re a nonprofit,” he said.

According to Save the Sound, the private buyer has offered $4.6 million, while the Trust for Public Land has offered $2.4 million. The Connecticut Yankee Council declined to comment Tuesday beyond a statement issued in February, in which the organization said selling Deer Lake was a “difficult decision” that was nonetheless necessary amid a decline in membership.

“Simply put, we own too many properties for the membership we have today,” the council said. “While the outdoors are critical to delivering Scouting’s mission of preparing youth for life, owning property is not.”

According to the council, funds from the sale would be used to expand facilities and programs at Camp Sequassen in New Hartford and Hoyt Scout Camp in Redding.

Opponents of the Deer Lake sale hope public pressure will convince the Connecticut Yankee Council to prioritize conserving the land, which is currently used for camping, hiking, rock climbing and more.

As of Tuesday, a “Save Deer Lake” Facebook group had 1,600, and officials from the local first selectman to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., had gotten involved.

“If you have been to Deer Lake, you know how pristine and precious this area is,” Blumenthal said Tuesday. “It is of incalculable value for fishing, camping, hiking and just appreciation of outdoors.”

Blumenthal said he hoped the Connecticut Yankee Council would sell for less than the private developers are offering and that he was working to secure federal funding to supplement the Trust for Public Land’s bid.

“The more development there is in Connecticut and the more densely populated we are, the more critically important open space is,” he said. “And once it’s lost, there’s no way to regain it.”

In a statement , the Trust for Public Land called Deer Lake “an incredible geological wonder” and said it would continue working to acquire the land.

Ted Langevin, president of Pathfinders, Inc., a nonprofit seeking to raise money to purchase the land for conservation, noted the history of the Deer Lake site, as well as environmental benefits to preserving it. He said he hopes the Connecticut Yankee Council will see the land as more than just a dollar figure.

“We’re trying to get the scouts to realize that this is a precious natural resource and their charge is to be conservation-minded,” Langevin said. “They teach the outdoor code and that stuff, but they don’t seem to be paying an awful lot of attention to it at the moment.”

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .