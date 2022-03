Baylor women's basketball entered last week as the No. 4 team in the country and were the top seed in the Big 12 tournament. They knocked off 9-seed Oklahoma State and 4-seed Oklahoma in the first two rounds of the tournament to make their eleventh straight appearance in the Big 12 tournament final. However, the Bears fell in the final to 3-seed Texas and were unable to complete the sweep of the Big 12 regular season and tournament.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO