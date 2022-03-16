Ovechkin scores No. 767 to pass Jagr, Capitals defeat Islanders

Analyst Coyne Schofield joins hosts Hersch, Redmond on March 22 at 6 p.m. ET. NHL Network today announced that for the first time ever it will air an all-women edition of NHL Tonight™ - the network's flagship studio show - this Tuesday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Co-hosted by NHL Network's Jamie Hersch and Jackie Redmond, with 2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield as analyst, the program will feature live look-ins to the night's games in action, analysis, demonstrations, and highlights. In each of the last four seasons, NHL Network has also aired an all-women edition of NHL Now, NHL Network's daily 4:00 p.m. ET program.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO