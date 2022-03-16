ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ovechkin scores No. 767 to pass Jagr, Capitals defeat Islanders

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th NHL goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third in history, helping the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 shootout win against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 15:02 of the third...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Jagr congratulates Ovechkin after passed for third in NHL goals

WASHINGTON -- Jaromir Jagr offered his congratulations and, perhaps, a tongue-in-cheek warning to Alex Ovechkin after the Washington Capitals forward scored his 767th NHL goal to pass him for third in history on Tuesday. "Alex, 'The Great 8,' congratulations," Jagr said in a video posted on Twitter. "Now you've become...
NHL
NHL

Eichel injury latest adversity as Golden Knights try to make playoffs

Center being evaluated, joins Lehner, Stone, Pacioretty, Martinez among those sidelined. Jack Eichel is the latest worry for the Vegas Golden Knights, who have been plagued by injuries this season and are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.
NHL
Newsday

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin reaches another milestone against Islanders

WASHINGTON — The Islanders, yet again, could not keep the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin from reaching a career milestone. Ovechkin scored his 767th career goal to move past Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL’s all-time list, lifting a shot off Evgeny Kuznetsov’s faceoff win at 15:02 of the third period in the Islanders’ 4-3, eight-round shootout loss on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES

FLAMES (37-16-7) vs. SABRES (20-33-8) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Sabres:. Points - Tage Thompson (44) Goals -...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-24-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (38-17-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to five games (3-0-1) as they take on New York Rangers on St. Patrick's Day this Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders...
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. SABRES

The Flames kick off another back-to-back set this evening, hosting the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter (bonus dad jokes throughout the game), Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL

Roslovic scores twice, helps Blue Jackets top Senators

OTTAWA -- Jack Roslovic scored twice for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. "I'm trying to build that structured game and be able to make plays consistently," Roslovic said. "Don't turn the puck over, just make the right plays and be a good all-around player.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Dan Rosen
Person
Gordie Howe
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Crisp is set to retire following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season after covering the Preds for 23 years. Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL
NHL

Trade Deadline, Ovechkin discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Staff writer Tom Gulitti joins Roarke, Rosen to talk Giroux future, Vegas struggles. Alex Ovechkin's historic goal, the Washington Capitals hot streak and all the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline talk you can get is featured on this week's edition of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. Tom Gulitti, NHL.com's Washington-based staff writer,...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Nhl Tonight#Wsh 4#Nyi#767th Nhl#The Washington Capitals
6abc

Claude Giroux honored in likely last game with Philadelphia Flyers

Claude Giroux skated out as the first start in the Philadelphia Flyers' 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night as over 18,000 fans saluted him for his 1,000th career NHL game and what might be his final appearance as a Flyer. Giroux, 34, is expected to be moved...
NHL
NHL

Getting to Know New Ducks Prospect Drew Helleson

At this time last week, Drew Helleson was eager and waiting. The 20-year-old defenseman, then a highly touted prospect of the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche, knew it was a possibility, maybe even a likelihood, that he could become a key piece of a trade deadline deal. So when his phone rang...
NHL
NHL

'NHL Tonight' to air its first all-women broadcast

Analyst Coyne Schofield joins hosts Hersch, Redmond on March 22 at 6 p.m. ET. NHL Network today announced that for the first time ever it will air an all-women edition of NHL Tonight™ - the network's flagship studio show - this Tuesday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Co-hosted by NHL Network's Jamie Hersch and Jackie Redmond, with 2018 Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield as analyst, the program will feature live look-ins to the night's games in action, analysis, demonstrations, and highlights. In each of the last four seasons, NHL Network has also aired an all-women edition of NHL Now, NHL Network's daily 4:00 p.m. ET program.
NHL
NHL

Capitals-Hurricanes, Rangers-Lightning highlight weekend schedule

NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (Friday; 7 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSO, NBCSWA+, NHL LIVE) The Capitals (34-18-10) defeated the Columbus...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens Roundtable, presented by Tim Hortons

MONTREAL - On Tuesday, March 22, Canadiens fans are invited to watch a live and interactive roundtable with General Manager Kent Hughes and Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, hosted by team Vice-President, Communications, Chantal Machabée. The roundtable will stream live at 1:45 p.m. ET on the club's official Twitch channel, twitch.tv/canadiensmtl.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Senators

Twenty-four hours after one of the most emotional nights in recent franchise history, Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11) are in Canada's capital city to take on D.J. Smith's Ottawa Senators (21-34-5). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP+, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the second...
NHL
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For St. Patrick's Day Game

VEGAS (March 16, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 16, plans for the team's game on St. Patrick's Day against the Florida Panthers. Vegas and Florida are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are available here and the game is presented by Bridgestone.
NHL
NHL

Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DAL @ MTL - 4:50 of Overtime

After review, it was determined that no goalie interference occurred, as Tyler Seguin was making a play on the puck, resulting in a good goal. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Tyler Seguin was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy