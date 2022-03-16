A Connecticut town decided against raising a Ukrainian flag on municipal property. Here’s why

Southington municipal center Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

Democrats on Southington’s town council want to raise the Ukrainian flag over the municipal center, but the Republican majority — citing a proposed ordinance against any non-U.S. flags — turned down the idea.

The council last month took up a proposal to allow raising only four official flags over town property as a way to avoid lawsuits and divisive debates.

At the council meeting this week, Republican Councilor Willian Dziedzic cautioned that Southington might be asked, for instance, to raise a Russian flag if it were to put up a Ukrainian one.

Speakers from Southington Pride, however, told councilors that the town shouldn’t block non-governmental flags flying over municipal property. Some suggested the GOP caucus was mostly interested in keeping the Pride flag from going up this summer.

“I think most people see what’s truly going on,” resident Walter Grover told the council at a meeting Monday night. “This has nothing to do with ‘What if they want to raise the Russian flag?’ It really has to do with appeasing a small minority group who oppose having our Pride flag raised.”

Permitting only the American, Connecticut, Southington and POW-MIA flags would head off controversy about which causes, countries or religions would be represented in the future, Republican councilors said.

Dziedzic and others have warned that the town could be in the middle of debate — and potentially litigation — if it allows some outside flags but refuses others.

The city of Boston is the defendant in a Supreme Court case in which a religious organization claims it was wrongly denied permission to fly the Christian flag in front of city hall.

The city’s argument is that the Bill of Rights bars government from promoting any religion. The Camp Constitution organization, however, says Boston approved scores of other non-governmental flags — and discriminated against it by rejecting the Christian one.

Southington’s council last month referred the matter to a committee, and plans to hold a public hearing on whether the town should officially refuse to fly any flags from outside groups, nations or interests. Protestors or others could still carry those flags on city property, but the town itself would not be participating.

Republican Council Tom Lombardi said he supports the message of flying a Ukrainian flag, but doesn’t want the town manager put in the position of rejecting requests from some organizations while accepting others.

Democratic councilors and Pride speakers, however, countered that the town has temporarily flown non-official flags over the course of many years. Former Town Manager John Weichsel, for instance, raised the Greek flag at Town Hall every year on Green Independence Day.

Homeowner Thomas Catricala said the council majority should have gone along with the Ukrainian flag proposal as a show of unity.

“This is a simple action that shows what we stand for — it’s been mucked up by unnecessary government red tape,” he said. “They don’t want to show support to another community, the LGBTQ community.”

Catricala and others said social media lit up with anti-gay posts after the town raised the Pride flag last summer.

“As disgusting as those comments are, it’s a vocal minority and nothing more than that. It doesn’t represent what most of Southington believes,” he said. “Let’s not go backwards.”

Alissa Nelson called on the council to reconsider.

“It’s so much bigger than flying a flag, I get that. Having it flown last year and having it be a point of contention this year — it makes us feel unheard, unsupported,” Nelson said. “I understand it is being politized but being gay isn’t a political issue.”

By a 6-3 party-line vote, the council declined to take up the Ukrainian flag proposal. Chairwoman Victoria Triano emphasized that the council would conduct a hearing before adopting any flag ordinance.