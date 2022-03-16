ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford’s Heaven Skate Park hosting an afternoon of skating, food, music and pillow fighting

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
 1 day ago
On April 2 at Heaven Skate Park in Hartford, there will be a skateboard competition, music, food trucks and a pillow fight. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Skateboarders and anyone looking to relieve a little stress are invited to Heaven Skate Park in Hartford on April 2 for a skateboard competition, music, food trucks — and a pillow fight.

Heaven founder Juju Camacho says the pillow fight has been done in other cities for about 10 years, but this is the first time it will come to Hartford. He saw it in New York about four years ago.

“It was not chaotic. It was just so much fun,” Camacho said. The event, he said, follows in the path of mixed martial arts, which now has a professional pillow-fight subgenre.

“That’s crazy stuff. But this is not a competition. It’ll be regular people swinging around, having fun, letting out aggression and stress,” he said. Participants must provide pillows: “It’s BYOP,” he said.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. The skateboarding is from noon to 2 p.m. Music follows, provided by drum and bass deejays Detroit Mike, Valdee, DJ Steppo, Elzwerth, Itchy & Scratchy, Lavish Soule and Day Six. The pillow fight ends the day.

The skate park is looking for artists to paint the two towers in the park. Camacho said 15 to 20 artists have applied so far, and people who attend the event can vote on the artists.

“It will be completely decided by a vote of the people,” he said. “That’s what Heaven is all about. It’s for all the people.”

Food trucks will be parked at the event, as well as some clothing vendors.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 2

 

