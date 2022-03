It’s been an incredible week in Portland, Oregon. As I sit in PDX, waiting for my Alaska Airlines flight back to New York, I can’t help but reflect on the past seven days and the memories I’ve made. Mornings, awash in the smell of pine trees, spent walking to coffee shops where I’d sip a cappuccino and read the Portland Mercury and Willamette Week. Afternoons whiled away perusing the shelves of stationery in novelty shops that make little economic sense. Evenings filled with great food and live music on Mississippi Avenue. The Pacific Northwest is the most relaxing region in the whole country. I love the cloud cover and the misting rain. Yes, it’s clear after this brief visit that I cannot live anywhere.

